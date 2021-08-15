ABVP celebrates 75th Independence Day by hoisting Tricolour at 590 places

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday celebrated the 75th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour at 590 places in Delhi.

The student wing of the BJP said in a statement that flag hoisting was followed by ''honouring freedom fighters, singing of the National Anthem, Bharat Mata pujan, and cultural programmes'' under its 'Ek Gaon, Ek Tiranga' campaign.

''These programmes aimed at inculcating the feeling of patriotism among the local people. The national flag was hoisted with complete protocol and respect. The lowering of the flag was also ensured by the end of the evening,'' it said.

It added that the programmes were organised at Rajpura Basti in Vijay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Basti in Paharganj, Ambedkar Basti in Shahdara, Chhattarpur Basti in Mehrauli, Bilaspur Camp in Mithapur, Mahatma Gandhi Camp in Paschim Vihar, Sector 26 in Rohini and Kusumpur Hill Basti near JNU among other places.

''All the 'karyakartas' were engaged in the preparation of this campaign from past one month. We will continue to organise such programmes throughout the year, so that the people of the state continue to be a part of this national festival. On behalf of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the citizens,'' Sidharth Yadav, state secretary-ABVP Delhi, said.

