IOC to reward 2,250 Class-10 topper girls from all state, central boards

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:38 IST
Indian Oil Corporation on Sunday said it will reward 75 girl students who topped Class 10 exams in 2020-21 conducted by state and central boards across the country. The scheme, launched under the CSR activities of the oil major, will benefit a total of 2,250 girl students, who will receive a one-time support of Rs 10,000 and a certificate from the company, it said in a release.

Under the 'Medha Chatravriti Yojna' to facilitate meritorious students topping Class 10 exams across 30 state and central education boards, 75 girls have been identified from every state and central board, it said.

''This scholarship will also act as a source of motivation for the beneficiaries for their higher studies,'' IOC said in the release.

Commenting on the initiative, IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said: ''We hope these scholarships will propel the girl students towards achieving their academic goals and carve out a bright future for themselves. It reflects our belief that educated girls build stronger families, communities and economies.'' PTI TR RBT RBT

