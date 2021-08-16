Left Menu

BSF DG flags off nearly 2,000-km-long cyclothon from Jammu to Gujarat

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-08-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 00:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General S S Deshwal on Sunday evening flagged off a 1,993-km-long cyclothon from the Octeroi border outpost in Jammu to Gujarat under the Fit India movement on the 75th Independence Day.

The 'Freedom Cyclothon 2021' flagging off ceremony was also attended by N S Jamwal, IG, BSF Jammu, other officers of the border guarding force and several dignitaries.

A colourful cultural programme was presented by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Jammu, school children of border schools of R S Pura, the BSF Secondary School, Jammu, and the Harman Cultural and Education Society, Punjab, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

