Left Menu

Some schools reopen for classes 9 to 12 in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-08-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 12:39 IST
Some schools reopen for classes 9 to 12 in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Some schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday for students of classes 9 to 12 with strict Covid protocols and limited attendance.

Some other schools said they were getting ready to resume physical classes for students and would reopen soon.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that schools will reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 16 with 50 per cent attendance.

The Cathedral Senior Secondary School here said about 100 students attended classes on Monday.

''Offline classes have resumed for students of classes 9 to 12 today. About 100 students, which is around 20 per cent of the total strength, have come to attend classes,'' Donald De Souza, chancellor and spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow, told PTI.

Some schools, however, remained closed.

La Martiniere Girls' College has not reopened, its principal Aashrita Dass said.

Principal of St Francis' College, Lucknow, A Moras said, ''We are planning to open the school from August 26.'' Not all parents were willing to send their children to school.

Ashit Neogy, a Prayagraj-based businessman, whose son is a Class 10 student, said he is happy with the online classes that his son is currently attending.

Neogy's son Apratim is also apprehensive about attending physical classes.

According to the UP government order issued earlier this month, classes in higher education institutes will also resume from September 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021