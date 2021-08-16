Pearl Academy introduces AICTE approved PGDM program, with 25% scholarships

NEW DELHI, MUMBAI and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Academy's School of Creative Business today announced the launch of post-graduate diploma in management (PGDM) program, approved and recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Department of Higher Education. Starting academic year 2021, business & management aspirants can enrol for the two-year full-time PGDM program with an option to choose electives in the specialized areas of (1) Entrepreneurship, Start-up and Family Business, (2) Digital Business and E-commerce, (3) Business Analytics and Data Science and (4) Marketing and Communication.

The AICTE approved PGDM program will be taught at three campuses of Pearl Academy- Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-South. There is a 25% scholarship available on the first-year tuition fee for the founding batch of 2021. Pearl Academy will also provide placement support and career mentoring for alumni for up to 5 years after graduation.

Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, shares, ''The specializations that are being offered through this PGDM program are well-curated as per the current and future business trends and the rise of start-ups. The program will be delivered through Pearl Academy's learner-centric pedagogy that emphasizes on tech-enabled learning, global experience and right industry exposure. Through our unique incubation and start-up initiative, 'Runway', students will get the much-needed launch pad to test their business ideas and kick-start their entrepreneurial ventures.'' Another distinctive aspect of the pedagogy at the School of Creative Business is the robust mentoring support by exceptional CEOs and organizational leaders to enhance the students' industry knowledge, sharpen their leadership skills and prepare them for the corporate and entrepreneurial world. They will also have access to certification programs from industry partners. The curriculum for the specializations offered has a strong digital and technology component as business and management professionals are expected to drive digital transformation of businesses.

Additionally, through global academic partners of Pearl Academy and School of Creative Business, students will be able to pursue the best of internationally acclaimed management programs and gain global perspective.

About Pearl Academy Pearl Academy is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 99 % year-on-year. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com. For more details, Please visit : https://pearlacademy.com/pgdm-aicte/ Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595060/Pearl_Academy_Logo.jpg Contact: 18001033005 PWR PWR

