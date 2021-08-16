Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:00 IST
Admissions for PG courses commence at Digital University Kerala
Admissions for post graduate courses have commenced at the Digital University Kerala (DUK).

DUK, which claims to be the country’s first digital varsity, has in a release said that admissions to its first batch of MTech and MSc programs have commenced.

Located at Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram, DUK offers post graduate on-campus courses in ''cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Ecological Informatics, Geospatial Analytics, etc that caters to the demands of Industry 4.0'', the release said.

The AICTE-approved Masters programs offered by the varsity are MTech in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisations in Connected Systems and Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security Engineering, the release said.

The university, in its release, has further said that it has state-of-the art lab facilities and innovation centres such as ThingQbator, Maker Village and Kerala Blockchain Academy that will help students gain hands-on experience in various innovative projects.

''From the third semester, top performing students will get opportunities for paid internships in real-life projects undertaken by the University. Merit-cum-means scholarships of the University will be available to deserving students of all MSc programs who do not have any other scholarships or financial assistance. The campus offers residential facilities to students,'' the varsity said in its release.

The Kerala government established DUK after upgrading the 20-year-old Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM-K) through an ordinance introduced in January 2020, the release said.

