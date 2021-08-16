Left Menu

Schools reopen for Classes 6-8 in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:23 IST
Most schools across Uttarakhand opened on Monday for students of Classes 6 to 8 after opening earlier this month for the higher classes.

Sanitisation, social distancing and mask wearing norms were strictly followed at the schools as they reopened for these classes after their closure due to the second wave of COVID-19.

However, only 20-25 per cent students attended the classes. Both private and government schools reopened for these classes.

However, some private schools in Dehradun have either decided to reopen later this week or are still in a dilemma.

The mode of online classes is also available to all students.

Meanwhile, COVID curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week with almost the same relaxations till August 24.

