Left Menu

MP CM hails teen for stellar Class X result despite losing parents to COVID-19

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:52 IST
MP CM hails teen for stellar Class X result despite losing parents to COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met a girl who secured an outstanding 99.8 per cent in her Class X board exams this year despite losing her father and mother to COVID-19 during the second wave of the infection in May.

Praising Vanisha Pathak (16) for her determination, Chouhan said his government would fully support her in all her endeavors.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh, a sapling and some books to Vanisha, who had arrived at the CM's residence along with her younger brother and uncle and aunt.

MP school education minister Inder Singh Parmar and officials from his department were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021