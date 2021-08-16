Application process for admissions in DSEU to close on Aug 17

The application process for admissions in Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will close on Tuesday and the varsity is expected to release the merit list of its degree courses by this month-end, an official statement said on Monday.

The university opened its admissions process to 15 full-time Diploma courses such as Fashion Design, Tool and Dye Making, Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, Aesthetics and Beauty Therapy, Facilities and Hygiene Management, etc.

The admission process for the first academic session of the university will close on Tuesday.

Ashwani Kansal, Registrar, DSEU said, ''The Diploma courses admissions will be offered on the basis of merit through a Common Entrance Test, which is scheduled for August 28. For admission to its 11 flagship degree programmes, the university will offer admissions on the basis of merit list.'' He said the merit list will be created on the basis of three components -- percentage in Class XII, extra curricular activities (ECA) and slight weightage will be given to students who had taken vocational subjects at school level, since it is a skill university.

The Common Entrance Test will be a bilingual examination divided into different sections. ''Adhering to the norms, the university has released the guidelines for Common Entrance Test Policy for the Persons with Disability (PwD) category,'' Kansal said.

Professor Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, DSEU said the merit list for Diploma courses will be released in the first week of September this year whereas the merit list for admission to degree courses is expected to be released by end of August.

''The candidates will fill their preferences for Diploma and Degree courses from September 4 to September 7,'' she added.

The university is also offering six B.Tech programmes such as Mechanical and Automation Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Tool Engineering among others. ''Admission to these six courses will be done through Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi on the basis of merit in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE),'' she said. Among the degree courses offered, the university is also offering Masters of Computer Application (MCA), admission for which will be based on merit list created on the basis of NIMCET 2021 score, and for M.Tech Tool Engineering, merit will be created on the basis of GATE score, she added.

The DSEU had extended the last date of registration for its programmes to August 17 in view of the delay in class 10 and 12 results last month.

