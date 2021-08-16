Delhi govt invites bids for retail liquor licences for 12 zones

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
After a successful auction of liquor stores in the city grossing over Rs 5,300 crore, Delhi government's Excise department has floated fresh tenders for 12 zones that failed to attract bidders in the previous attempt earlier this month.

On August 13, the department invited fresh bids for grant of 12 zonal retail licences for supply of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in Delhi during the year 2021-22.

Under the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government, the national capital has been divided into 32 zones. Initial bidding of retail liquor vends in 20 zones by the Excise department in the first week of August earned Rs 5,300 crore, officials said.

However, the auction of 12 zones was cancelled due to lack of adequate bidders, they said.

The tenders for 32 zones were floated by the Excise department in June this year.

As per the tender documents, each bidder will have to pay a non-refundable participation fee of Rs 10 lakhs per zone. Each applicant can bid for a maximum of two zones.

The earnest money deposit for each zone will be Rs 30 crore which is refundable.

The Excise department has estimated to earn around Rs 8,800 crores through the auction of the licence of 849 liquor vends in the city, the officials added. PTI VIT IJT IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

