Merkel says latest Afghan developments ''awful''

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the latest developments in Afghanistan "bitter, dramatic and awful." Merkel told reporters on Monday night that the "breathtaking speed" with which the Taliban have taken over is especially bitter for the "millions of Afghans who supported a more liberal society and who counted on the support of the Western countries when it comes to democracy, education, women's rights and who also had achieved important progress." Merkel said the development was also bitter "for Germany and the other allied nations who fought against terrorism under the lead of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan for 20 years after the terror attacks of September 11." The chancellor added that especially in these difficult hours one should never forget the people who gave their lives in this conflict — including 59 Germans who died in Afghanistan and many more who were injured. She said a thorough analysis was needed of what went wrong and lessons had to be drawn for future military engagement.

Merkel also vowed to support neighboring countries such as Pakistan when it comes to helping refugees fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan.

