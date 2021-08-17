Left Menu

Afghan students in Karnataka worried about their future and family

Many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad are a worried lot following the Taliban asserting control over their home country.We are very much worried about our families back home.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-08-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 10:55 IST
Afghan students in Karnataka worried about their future and family
  • Country:
  • India

Many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad are a worried lot following the Taliban asserting control over their home country.

''We are very much worried about our families (back home). The situation is very bad. I was not able to call them but when I spoke to them through internet, they said they are safe,'' Haroon, who is studying in a private college here, said. Some other Afghan students, studying in the city, who wished not to be named, said they fear for their kin back home and worry about what lies ahead for them. A girl student said the situation had improved significantly in the past few years under the US-backed government as ''they built a society but now again under the Taliban regime, things would worsen''.

''We don't know what rules the Taliban is going to impose on women. This is a matter of worry for us,'' she said.

Another student said, ''Most of our people are worried because we don't know what shall we do in future. How should we stay home because we are not allowed to work after studying so much here.'' A deep disquiet has swept through Afghan students studying in the University of Agriculture Sciences in Dharwad, as they were in shock watching the unfolding developments in the country.

''We were indeed worried about the safety of our families when the Taliban takeover had not happened. After speaking to them that they are safe, we are a bit relieved,'' Nusratullah Kakar, a research scholar in the university, said.

According to him, there are 15 students studying in Dharwad.

Other Afghan students said the university authorities had a meeting with them and had words of comfort for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021