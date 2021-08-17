Left Menu

UP: School principal suspended for not following norms for hoisting tricolour on I-Day

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:47 IST
UP: School principal suspended for not following norms for hoisting tricolour on I-Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The principal of a primary school here has been suspended for allegedly not following norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.

A detailed probe has also been ordered in the matter, they said.

Basic Education Officer Shiv Narain Singh said he received a complaint that a primary school in Kharsara here did not follow norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day.

It came to the fore that after hoisting the tricolor on Independence Day on Sunday, it was not brought down, he said.

On the report of Block Education Officer Prabhat Kumar Srivastava, the school principal, Bindu Gaur, was suspended, Singh said.

A detailed probe has been ordered in the matter and Srivastava has been asked to submit his report within 15 days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021