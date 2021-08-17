Left Menu

Neelesh Misra launches institute, to provide certificate courses

At the end of the module, every participant will receive a certificate and the promising participants will get a chance to intern with the Neelesh Misra Mandali, according to a statement.Select works will get recorded in Misras voice, it said.

Radio personality Neelesh Misra has started an institute which will provide certificate courses in niche topics of creative writing and technical aspects of creative communication.

The first batch of the certificate course provided by The Neelesh Misra School of Creativity began from August 14, and each batch will have six classes of two hours each of extensive interactive lessons, Misra said. ''Each day will unfold one aspect of creative writing with an in-depth analysis, followed by an assignment, mandatory for every participant. The participants will be mentored by the seasoned author and storywriter Anulata Raj Nair,'' the storyteller said.

Nair, who heads the Neelesh Misra Mandali, has written more than 350 stories for shows like 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box', 'Yoddha', 'Qisse Lockdown Ke' on Audible Suno app. At the end of the module, every participant will receive a certificate and the promising participants will get a chance to intern with the Neelesh Misra Mandali, according to a statement.

Select works will get recorded in Misra's voice, it said.

