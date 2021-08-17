UP State Council for Higher Education Chairman Prof Dr. Girish Chandra Tripathi Interacts with Students and Staff of Galgotias University

Talks to students and faculty about quality of education, research, and placements Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) The Chairman of Higher Education Council of Uttar Pradesh, Professor (Dr.) Girish Chandra Tripathi and Regional Officer of Higher Education Department, Meerut Region, Mr. RK Gupta visited Galgotias University. The honorable Chairman was welcomed by the NCC cadets of the university with a guard of honor. Throughout the tour, his focus remained on the quality of education. Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi along with his team discussed the quality of education in detail in a conceptual session with the teachers and students of the university, and simultaneously inspected the labs, classrooms, library, Auditorium, media Labs, etc. About 3 hours of the inspection of the university, He said that the main objective of his visit was to inspect the quality of education in the university. Because the benefit of quality education directly goes to the students and Nation. During the discussion, he laid special emphasis on education in line with industry and the duty of students towards the country. and shared the thoughts to the university management on solutions to the challenges being faced in the field of education and internationalization of education. Encouraging the students, he said that, ''Our country has been a Woman dominated country.

That's why we should respect our country and women. He told the students that there was no crime against women in ancient India. In ancient times we did not talk about rights, rather we used to discharge our rights. If our ancestors had talked about rights, we would never have been free. This land is not a land of debate, it is a land of dialogue. so you should communicate, not debate.'' He added that ''Society should also learn to give because, in a community where there is talk of taking, it doesn't progress much.'' A mango plant was also planted on the university campus along with the members of the management to make them aware of the environment. Galgotias University is one of the leading private universities in India ranked No 1 in Uttar Pradesh by India today rankings. Galgotias has amongst the highest placements in Northern India with more than 900+ companies giving multiple offers to the students. Image: Prof Dr. Girish Chandra Tripathi and Mr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO Galgotias University

