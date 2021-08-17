CSC starts industry focussed career counselling for rural youth

The IT ministry’s e-governance service delivery arm Common Services Centers on Tuesday said it has started a career counselling service through its education-focused CSC Academy Centers across the country.

The initiative aims at aligning vocational and skill-based education among students in rural areas to increase employability and generate livelihood, CSC SPV said in a statement.

Advertisement

CSC is already providing various education courses through partnerships with Symbiosis, Amity, and other industry partners.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said that with the career guidance cell, the organisation is embarking on a new chapter on the education front. ''In rural areas, there is a gap in access to information regarding various career options available for students. Our career guidance initiative seeks to bridge that gap and help students and their parents understand the options available to them as far as career choices are concerned,'' Tyagi added.

The programme will serve students from class 9 to under-graduates and high school dropouts in rural areas, through customised career counselling and guidance services based on their individual needs. The career guidance session will comprise generic counselling, which will be done bi-monthly through the online platform in English and Hindi. Academic experts from partner institutions like IIT, ISB, Amity and Symbiosis will be invited to share the desired skills and personality traits required for various academic streams like arts, science, commerce and management. Apart from this, industry experts from leading sectors like IT, digital marketing, organic agriculture, entrepreneurship, etc. will also be engaged for sessions once a month to address the students on changing trends, opportunities and desired skill sets to join a given sector. ''CSC will also arrange for special counselling sessions for a specific CSC Academy, depending on their requirements. These sessions will be customised based on the students' academic interest and profile,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)