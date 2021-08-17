Coaching centre in J&K's Kishtwar sealed for violating Covid guidelines

Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday sealed a coaching centre for violating COVID guidelines, officials said. The institute -- 'Ignited Minds' -- was providing coaching to students from classes 8 to 10 in violation of official orders, they said.

According to the official guidelines released last week, all schools and higher educational institutions, including coaching centres, would continue to remain closed for onsite or in-person teaching till further orders.

They said the enforcement team led by tehsildar Kishtwar Parmod Kumar along with SHO Kishtwar Abid Hussain closed down the private institute situated near government girls higher secondary school Kishtwar after it was found open.

Some students were also found without face masks and huddled together in violation of social distancing norms, the officials said.

The management of the institute also failed to provide necessary documents, they added.

The institute was served a show cause notice for further course of action, they said.

