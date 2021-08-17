Left Menu

Usha Int'l to set up 750 Silai schools in 10 states in 3rd phase

Besides stitching and maintenance of the machines, these women are also given basic training in how to set up their own business channels, the statement added.In the first two phases, 1,700 Silai schools have been set up covering 1,638 villages, 108 blocks, and 24 districts across seven states, and trained over 19,500 learners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:21 IST
Usha Int'l to set up 750 Silai schools in 10 states in 3rd phase
  • Country:
  • India

Usha International and SIDBI on Tuesday announced the launch of the third phase of the Usha Swavalamban Silai Schools under which 750 schools will be set up in 20 districts across 10 states.

The schools will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The third phase of the programme was flagged off from Kendrapara district in Odisha and the objective is to empower women by making them independent while pursuing entrepreneurship culture and evolve as homepreneurs, it added.

In these schools, training is imparted to aspiring women entrepreneurs on various aspects of stitching along with maintenance and repairing of the sewing machines by expert trainers of Usha International.

The women entrepreneurs successfully completing the training programme will be provided with a Usha Sewing machine (leg paddle driven), a certificate, a training kit, and a Usha Swavalamban Silai School Signage board.

The intent of this training is to empower these women to not only learn sewing but also be able to teach these skills further. Besides stitching and maintenance of the machines, these women are also given basic training in how to set up their own business channels, the statement added.

In the first two phases, 1,700 Silai schools have been set up covering 1,638 villages, 108 blocks, and 24 districts across seven states, and trained over 19,500 learners. These schools were operational even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Silai school programme is a pan India community-based rural initiative of Usha International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021