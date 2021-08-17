Admissions open for Blockchain Startup program

Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), the Centre of Excellence under Digital University Kerala, in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has invited applications for the second batch of Certified Blockchain Startup Program.

The 14-day startup training program is an initiative of the Prajna, an online learning platform of Digital University of Kerala that aims to equip individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude to understand and deal effectively with the issues, opportunities and challenges with respect to entrepreneurship, also key necessities towards the establishment of startups in the sector of blockchain technology.

The training program, which involves six days of Blockchain training and eight days of Entrepreneurship & Management Training, will help individuals clearly demonstrate their expertise in entrepreneurship and cherish their dream of setting up business opportunities in blockchain, a statement said here.

The course will be conducted online by experts of EDII and the KBA.

The training program will start on September 6, 2021. The last date to register for the course is September 3. This is the second batch of the CBS program this year. A minimum of five programmes is expected to be conducted by EDII and KBA in a year, it said.

The course is open for individuals, aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, and students who wish to establish their own startups or expand their existing businesses to the blockchain industry.

The course fee is Rs 10,000 plus taxes, the statement added.

