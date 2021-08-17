Left Menu

Delhi govt school to be renamed after Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya

The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya, Sisodia tweeted.Dahiya 23 made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:06 IST
Delhi govt school to be renamed after Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Sisodia tweeted.

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic. PTI GJS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021