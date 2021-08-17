Left Menu

JNU Academic Council approves proposal for School of Medical Sciences, attached hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:55 IST
JNU Academic Council approves proposal for School of Medical Sciences, attached hospital
The Academic Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday approved a proposal for setting up a School of Medical Sciences and an attached multi-speciality hospital, the university said in a statement.

The medical school will offer PhD, MD-PhD, MD, MS, DM, MCh and MBBS programmes with an emphasis on modern medicine integrated with traditional medicine and knowledge systems from humanities and social sciences, the statement added.

The Academic Council also approved the proposal to include NCC as an Elective Credit Course with theory, practical and camps training spread over six semesters with 24 credits for NCC cadets.

''So far, NCC was an extracurricular activity but now this curriculum will provide an all-round education and personality development for NCC cadets,'' it added.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) notifications on Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and the exit option after four years of B.Tech in the five-year dual degree programme of School of Engineering were also approved in the Council, it said.

''This decision resonates with recommendations and spirit of the National Education Policy. Several other academic courses in the various Schools of JNU were also approved, including courses in Kannada and Odia languages,'' it said.

On the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Council approved the recommendations of a committee set up to deliberate on the matter.

