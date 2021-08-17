MRPL cautions public against fraud promising jobs in company

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:19 IST
The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has cautioned the general public against falling prey to unscrupulous elements who are offering employment in the company by charging money.

In a statement here, MRPL said some unscrupulous elements are found to be cheating members of general public by taking money for employment and contract employment in the refinery premises. It is reported that these elements are using MRPL's duplicate letter heads and work passes to commit the fraud, the statement said, adding the company has already initiated appropriate legal action against this.

MRPL never charges any money for appointments for permanent or contract jobs and the company has not nominated any broker or agent for the purpose, the statement from Rudolph V J Noronha, general manager (corporate communications), said. Being a CPSE organisation, it has a transparent system for recruiting staff and system does not allow any scope for malpractice. The company recruits candidates by notifying the vacancies appropriately and by widely advertising the vacancies in leading national dailies, employment news and also by hosting the same on company websites, the statement said.

