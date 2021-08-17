Left Menu

NSFAS requests dabatase for unfunded 2021 registered students

Nzimande announced that the NSFAS board has resolved to grant a once-off application window period for the students to apply.

Updated: 17-08-2021 20:32 IST
The Minister restated this initiative is not intended to create any future precedence and has also factored in, among other things, the NSFAS available funds. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande, has commended the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Board's decision to request the database for unfunded 2021 registered students eligible for NSFAS funding in all universities.

This follows the plight of currently registered university students that were not able to apply for funding during the funding application window due to various reasons.

Nzimande announced that the NSFAS board has resolved to grant a once-off application window period for the students to apply.

"All universities are required to send their exhaustive list by no later than 17 August 2021 to be considered for this once-off opportunity. The application period will open for a two-week period, from 18 August 2021 – 3 September 2021.

"NSFAS encourages all universities to notify students to ensure that they apply and have all the relevant supporting documents as applications submitted after the closing date will not be considered," Nzimande said.

The Minister restated this initiative is not intended to create any future precedence and has also factored in, among other things, the NSFAS available funds.

"The initiative is aimed at alleviating the financial burden of eligible and deserving students, but also minimising the burden of student debt.

"This concession is applied only to qualifying students who are registered in the 2021 academic cycle and are without any other form of bursary and requisite financial support," Nzimande said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

