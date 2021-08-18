Left Menu

British Home Secretary calls on other nations to help take in Afghan refugees

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 03:17 IST
British Home Secretary calls on other nations to help take in Afghan refugees
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on other nations to help take in Afghan refugees, according to a piece that she wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Britain on Tuesday announced plans to welcome up to 5,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban during the first year of a new resettlement programme that will prioritise women, girls and religious and other minorities.

"The UK is also doing all it can to encourage other countries to help. Not only do we want to lead by example, we cannot do this alone", Patel wrote https://bit.ly/3mjjSjg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021