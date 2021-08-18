British Home Secretary calls on other nations to help take in Afghan refugees
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on other nations to help take in Afghan refugees, according to a piece that she wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
Britain on Tuesday announced plans to welcome up to 5,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban during the first year of a new resettlement programme that will prioritise women, girls and religious and other minorities.
"The UK is also doing all it can to encourage other countries to help. Not only do we want to lead by example, we cannot do this alone", Patel wrote https://bit.ly/3mjjSjg.
