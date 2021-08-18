Hero Vired to Offer Multiple Programs in Emerging and Future Technologies for Indian Professionals in Collaboration With MIT Open Learning

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Hero Vired will drive a shared vision of educating and upskilling India • Integrates MITx and MITxMicroMasters®️ programs into larger specialized programs in AI, ML & Data Science, Finance & Financial Technologies, and Game Design to provide a world-class learning and upskilling experience Hero Vired has announced its collaboration with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. Programs and other initiatives under this multi-faceted relationship are designed to provide knowledge and skills that are relevant for emerging job profiles and are highly desired by the industry. Hero’s decades of research and understanding of the Indian education and job landscape, combined with MIT’s advanced expertise in science and technology, is poised to bring the most premium and specialized programs to Indian job seekers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, “At Hero Vired we are reimagining education. We are delighted to work with the world-renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology to offer multiple programs in emerging and future technologies. We are particularly excited about integrating the MITxMicroMasters® programs into our PG Certificate Programs, as HeroVired students who complete an MITxMicroMasters program will be able to apply to Master’s programs at universities around the world that offer an accelerated path to degree completion to admitted MicroMasters credential holders. We are confident that Hero Vired’s unique offerings and industry exposure will be able to produce individuals with hireable skills required for the jobs of the future.” Hero Vired has launched India's first industry-focused Post Graduate Certificate Program in Data Science, Machine Learning & AI, and another in Finance & Financial Technologies, designed specifically to meet industry requirements. Both are 11-month programs, designed for students and young professionals who aspire to build careers in data science or finance. The third program is a 6-month short-term Certificate Program in Game Design, curated for gaming enthusiasts as well as those who are interested in building a career in the domain.

Dana Doyle, director of MITx, said, “We at MIT are driven by a shared purpose: to make a better world through education, research, and innovation. We are excited to see MITx courses and MITxMicroMasters Programs being integrated into larger, specialized programs like these PG Certificate Programs that Hero Vired is launching for professionals in India.” As part of this undertaking, Hero Vired’s programs will integrate MITxMicroMasters® programs to introduce knowledge and skills that are highly lucrative for the Indian job market and also provide a pathway to master's programs worldwide.

Hero Vired is also the newest member of the Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (J-WEL). Launched in 2017 by MIT and Community Jameel, the Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (J-WEL) promotes excellence and transformation in education worldwide by engaging educators, technologists, policymakers, societal leaders, employers, and employees. As a member of J-WEL, Hero Vired joins a community of 25 other universities, non-profits, government agencies and companies that are tackling the world's most pressing educational challenges and exploring opportunities presented by new educational technologies. Through J-WEL, MIT can provide Hero Vired instructors and faculty with training and professional development in the latest research-based approaches to teaching. Hero Vired will also have access to MIT's faculty for guest lectures through this collaboration.

For more details on the programs, please visit www.herovired.com About Hero Vired Hero Vired is India’s premium EdTech company for professionals and higher education aspirants. The company is a startup venture of the Hero Group that offers career-relevant programs, in partnership with world-class universities to make learners more competent and industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions under Industry 4.1. With best-in-class short and long-term learning programs, Hero Vired offers overall professional development via skill-based programs and courses that are imperative to a learner’s growth in India’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

