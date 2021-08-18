Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR, India and GARDP Foundation

The Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India, and the GARDP Foundation on Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Innovation, Switzerland, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the MoU signed between the ICMR, India, and the GARDP Foundation on Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Innovation to strengthen relations within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest, it said.

Advertisement

The pact was signed by India in March 2021. It will further strengthen relations between India and Switzerland within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest, the statement stated.

The ICMR-GARDP collaborations will include establishing a strategy and modalities for financial and in-kind contributions by both parties to ensure the success of the joint objectives. Funding may be provided directly to the other party or the third parties engaged in projects. All financial and in-kind contributions will be subject to separate legally binding agreements.

MR promotes biomedical research in the country through intramural and extramural research. GARDP is a not-for-profit research and development organization that addresses global public health needs by developing and delivering new or improved antibiotic treatments while endeavoring to ensure their sustainable access, the statement stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)