Schools in UP to reopen for classes 6-8 from Aug 23, for primary classes from Sep 1

On Tuesday, the state had reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and a total number of 420 active cases.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:43 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 6 to 8 from August 23 and for grades 1 to 5 from September 1, officials said here.

The state has already allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 9 to 12 with strict COVID-19 protocol from August 16.

''The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1,'' a senior official said. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to consider the resumption of teaching activity for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23 after Rakshabandhan. On Tuesday, the state had reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and a total number of 420 active cases.

