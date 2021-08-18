Left Menu

Odisha boy dies after falling from hill while attending online class

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:55 IST
Odisha boy dies after falling from hill while attending online class
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old tribal boy has died after falling from a hill while attending an online class in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Andriya Jagaranga, had climbed the hill near his Pandarguda village in Padmapur block on Tuesday for better internet connectivity, a police officer said.

While attending the online class, a huge stone, on which the class 8 student of a Cuttack school was sitting, slipped and he came rolling down the hill with the stone falling on his right leg and crushing it, he said.

Locals rushed him to a hospital in Padmapur, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

The incident happened barely three days ahead of Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's scheduled visit to the district. District Magistrate-cum-Collector S K Mishra said he was unaware of the incident and will inquire into it, while the Gunupur sub-collector said that many students in the area climb hills to attend online classes due to poor internet connectivity in the region.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash had earlier admitted that only 40 per cent of the students in the state have access to good internet connectivity, while the remaining 60 per cent face network issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021