Raj govt to upgrade 307 primary schools

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:45 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to upgrade 703 government primary schools in the state to upper primary level.

In a tweet from his official handle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a decision has been taken to upgrade 703 government primary schools to the upper primary level in accordance with the budgetary provisions. He said the decision will make education accessible to students, especially girls, in their immediate neighbourhood.

