Noida university wins national IP award for patents

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The private Amity University here has won the National Intellectual Property Award 2020 for being the top academic institution in the country for patents and commercialisation, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This is the first time that the private university based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, bagged the award announced on Tuesday during a CII webinar with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal as chief guest.

A total of 16 awards, including four World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) awards, were conferred on the platform of the National IP Awards organized by the CII in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Indian Patent Office (IPO), according to a CII statement.

Amity University officials said the institution has got over 200 patents in the last two years. Founder-president of Amity Education Group Ashok K Chauhan accepted the award presented by Goyal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

