JKSSB exam rescheduled at one centre after protests by pharmacy candidates in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday rescheduled its Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) examination for various posts of Health and Medical Education department at one of the 35 centres amid protest by the aspiring pharmacy candidates against alleged mismanagement here.

The examination of 167 candidates, having their centre at JKIT Institute of Technology Jammu, has been rescheduled due to some “technical snag” in the server, an official of the JKSSB said.

The rescheduled examination for the affected candidates would be held on August 25 from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm at a new venue in Batthindi area of Jammu, the official said.

JKSSB conducted Phase-II of CBT examination for various posts of Health and Medical Education department on Wednesday.

As many as 7,755 candidates were scheduled to appear at 35 designated venues in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Jammu districts in multiple batches for 96 posts of whom 5,553 (71.06 per cent) candidates appeared in the examination.

The trouble started at JKIT centre in Greater Kailash area of Jammu when the students assembled outside to protest the “mismanagement” at the centre.

“I was scheduled to appear for the exam at JKIT venue but was accommodated at nearby SGIT where there was no proper seating arrangement. The social distancing norms were also thrown to the winds and the candidates were even accommodated on the staircases,” Syed Suddam, one of the candidates who had come from Reasi district, said.

Another candidate from Kathua said he was lucky to get a seat and was in the middle of his paper when suddenly the server was stopped and they were asked to leave following protests by over 30 students who could not find a proper seat at the centre.

Barring the “technical snag” at JKIT centre, the examination was conducted in a fair and transparent manner in all other designated centres, the JKSSB official said.

JKSSB reiterated its commitment to ensure fair and transparent examination and advised the candidates scheduled to appear in forthcoming examinations to focus on the examination.

The organisation urged candidates not to fall prey to “unscrupulous and mischievous elements” spreading misinformation to hinder the process of transparent competitive recruitment initiated by the JKSSB for aspiring unemployed youth.

