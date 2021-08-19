Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt asks people to submit details of stranded kin in Afghanistan

A large number of people from Uttarakhand, who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood, are among those stranded there since its takeover by the Taliban.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As part of efforts to ensure the safe return of Uttarakhand natives stuck in Afghanistan, the state government has asked people whose relatives are stranded to give details of their kin to the district administration.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has asked people to provide the district administration documents like names of their relatives stranded in Afghanistan, their passports, and other relevant details. The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline number 112, Bardhan said.

The state government is making all efforts with the help from the Centre to ensure the safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also assured the people of the state that their relatives stuck in Afghanistan will soon return home safely.

Dhami has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take all necessary steps in this regard. ''We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely,'' the chief minister said.

A large number of people from Uttarakhand, who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood, are among those stranded there since its takeover by the Taliban.

