Left Menu

Nigerian police say 9 pupils taken in new school kidnapping

Gunmen in Nigeria abducted nine students on their way home from an Islamic school in the countrys northwest, two days after a mass school abduction took place in a neighbouring state, police said Thursday.The students were kidnapped earlier this week in Katsina state, police spokesman Isah Gambo told The Associated Press.They were whisked away by the bandits on motorcycles into a nearby forested area, according to Hassan Muawuya, a resident.

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:14 IST
Nigerian police say 9 pupils taken in new school kidnapping
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Gunmen in Nigeria abducted nine students on their way home from an Islamic school in the country's northwest, two days after a mass school abduction took place in a neighbouring state, police said Thursday.

The students were kidnapped earlier this week in Katsina state, police spokesman Isah Gambo told The Associated Press.

They were whisked away by the bandits on motorcycles into a nearby forested area, according to Hassan Muawuya, a resident. The new abduction in Katsina raises fresh concerns over the ability of Nigeria's security agencies to provide adequate security in Africa's most populous nation particularly in its northern states, where such armed groups often attack remote communities.

The kidnapping in Katsina took place the same day that the state Gov. Aminu Bello Masari urged residents to buy guns to defend themselves from criminal attacks in a state and country where the private use of guns is rare. Katsina, the home state of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, is only one of six states where school abductions have occurred in the country since December 2020 when Nigeria started to witness a spike in mass school kidnappings in its northern states.

Over 1,000 students have been forcibly taken from their schools during those attacks, according to an AP tally of figures previously confirmed by the police. Although most of those kidnapped have been released, many are still held by their abductors. In Zamfara State, where 19 persons including 15 students were abducted from a school on Sunday, local media reported Wednesday that their abductors demanded a ransom equivalent to more than USD 850,000 for the students to be freed.

The kidnappers in Nigeria's north are believed to be mostly former cattle herders seeking cash from the ransoms. They move on motorcycles in large groups, often more than 100, and operate in the forests of northwestern Nigeria, making it difficult for police and security to track them down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021