Ensure timely disposal of degree verification requests: UGC tells varsities

The degrees and certificates are to be verified by university concerned which has awarded them.It is, therefore, requested that the universities may please ensure that request or any other clarification regarding the verification of degrees, diplomas and certificates issued by them are responded timely in the interest of students, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:26 IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to ensure requests for certification of degree and certificates are responded timely in interest of students. ''The UGC has been receiving a large number of references requesting for verification or authentication of genuineness of degrees and other certificates awarded by different universities,'' UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to Vice Chancellors.

Jain clarified that UGC has been, time and again, informing the students that it does not verify degrees and certificates. ''The degrees and certificates are to be verified by university concerned which has awarded them.

''It is, therefore, requested that the universities may please ensure that request or any other clarification regarding the verification of degrees, diplomas and certificates issued by them are responded timely in the interest of students,'' he added.

