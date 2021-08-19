Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:47 IST
Priyanka slams govt over protests by SSC exam qualified candidates over no appointment
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the government over reported protests by candidates who qualified a Staff Selection Commission recruitment examination but have not been given appointment, and said a strong India will be built by giving employment to the youth, not by beating them with sticks.

According to media reports, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of 2018 GD Constable Recruitment Exam but appointments of the candidates have not been made.

The candidates reached Jantar Mantar for a protest on Tuesday demanding their appointment which led to a scuffle between them and the security personnel, the reports said.

Tagging pictures of the incident, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''The students have passed the exam. The posts are lying vacant. But on seeking employment, SSC-GD candidates were beaten with sticks.'' ''A strong India will be built by giving employment to the youth, not by beating them with sticks,'' the Congress general secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

