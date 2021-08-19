Left Menu

DU Acting VC assures Afghan students of all possible help

Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday assured Afghan students of all the possible help after they shared their woes during a meeting with varsity officials. Joshi assured the students that the university will extend all possible help and assistance to them and the DU stands in solidarity with its Afghan students, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:39 IST
DU Acting VC assures Afghan students of all possible help
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday assured Afghan students of all the possible help after they shared their woes during a meeting with varsity officials. Days after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, the officials from Dean Students' Welfare and Foreign Students Registry held a meeting with Afghan students.

There are around 200 Afghan students studying in the university in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Many of them are back home since the classes are being held online and due to semester break. Around 48 students attended the meeting on Thursday.

''The Afghan students shared their worries and woes about the current situation in their country. The university authorities patiently listened to their problems which included visa extension, ICCR scholarship, hostel accommodation, financial problems, etc,'' said a statement from the varsity. Joshi assured the students that the university will extend all possible help and assistance to them and the DU stands in solidarity with its Afghan students, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021