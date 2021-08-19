DU Acting VC assures Afghan students of all possible help

Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday assured Afghan students of all the possible help after they shared their woes during a meeting with varsity officials. Days after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, the officials from Dean Students' Welfare and Foreign Students Registry held a meeting with Afghan students.

There are around 200 Afghan students studying in the university in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Many of them are back home since the classes are being held online and due to semester break. Around 48 students attended the meeting on Thursday.

''The Afghan students shared their worries and woes about the current situation in their country. The university authorities patiently listened to their problems which included visa extension, ICCR scholarship, hostel accommodation, financial problems, etc,'' said a statement from the varsity. Joshi assured the students that the university will extend all possible help and assistance to them and the DU stands in solidarity with its Afghan students, it added.

