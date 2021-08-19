Over 11,000 nursing officers’ posts created in Odisha to boost healthcare

Over 11,000 posts of nursing officers have been created in Odisha following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make healthcare more efficient and effective, officials said on Thursday.

The posts would be filled at the main district hospitals, maternity, pediatric and community health centres, and various medical colleges, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Advertisement

The 11,006 positions will be filled in two phases in accordance with the Odisha Nursing Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019, it said in a release.

A total of 8,933 posts have been created at the district level, the department added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)