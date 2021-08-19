Over 11,000 nursing officers’ posts created in Odisha to boost healthcare
- Country:
- India
Over 11,000 posts of nursing officers have been created in Odisha following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make healthcare more efficient and effective, officials said on Thursday.
The posts would be filled at the main district hospitals, maternity, pediatric and community health centres, and various medical colleges, the Information and Public Relations Department said.
The 11,006 positions will be filled in two phases in accordance with the Odisha Nursing Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019, it said in a release.
A total of 8,933 posts have been created at the district level, the department added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM speaks to hockey players, congratulates them on winning bronze
Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM congratulates Indian men's Hockey team for winning bronze medal
Toolkit case: Delhi Police refutes Disha Ravi's allegation of leaking information to media
Odisha court awards man 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl
Bombs hurled at Odisha MLA's residences, four injured