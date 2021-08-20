BJP MP Gautam Gambhir launches third 'Jan Rasoi' in Patparganj

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir launched the third ''Jan Rasoi'' in his constituency's Patparganj area here on Friday, according to a statement issued by his office.

The community kitchen has been developed by converting a vacant ''Dhalav Ghar'' or a garbage storage unit into a modern state-of-the-art kitchen, and will provide healthy meals to everyone for a rupee, it added.

Advertisement

''For the first time in history, a vacant garbage storage unit has been transformed into a modern kitchen, which will feed thousands of people.

''I'm proud that our third 'Jan Rasoi' will be available to serve the people of Delhi from August 20. Our crusade against hunger in Delhi will be bolstered with this,'' Gambhir was quoted as saying in the statement. This will be the third community kitchen launched by Gambhir. He had launched his first such kitchen in December last year in Gandhi Nagar, which was followed by another one in New Ashok Nagar in February this year.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that the objective of the kitchens was to ''serve hygienic and healthy food'' to ''poor people with dignity and respect''.

''That is why we take Rs 1 as a token amount. Our volunteers make sure that everyone feels welcome and eats to their heart's content,'' Gambhir said.

The BJP MP added that he planned to set up many such kitchens across his constituency in the coming days.

''The Patparganj assembly has been neglected by the Delhi government and no real development has taken place in this area. People living in slums are in distress as there is neither any support from the government nor any plans for their rehabilitation,'' he alleged.

Gambhir said he wanted to reduce the financial burden of people living in slums and ensure that they at least get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation. ''Our motive is to utilise all government resources, which are lying vacant, and make them useful for the general public. Many more such kitchens will be set up in the future so that nobody sleeps hungry in Delhi,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)