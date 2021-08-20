Man killed, another injured in landslide caused by illegal mining in HP's Mandi

A 57-year-old man was killed and another injured in a landslide triggered by illegal sand mining in Mandi district on Friday, a state disaster management official said. Nand Lal died around 11 am in a landslide caused by illegal sand mining in his Fhirnu village in Karsog tehsil, he added.

Another man, Ram Krishan, who hails from Tewan village, also sustained injuries in the incident, the official said.

Krishan was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla, he added.

