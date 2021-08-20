Taliban resurgence spells doom for RBU-Aghanistan MoU

A possible MoU between Rabindra Bharati University and Afghanistan government for visit of students from that country to RBU's Jorasanko campus here for studies in visual arts and music has fallen through with the Taliban resurgence in the faraway strife-torn land.

RBU Vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury told PTI Friday that in 2019 Afghan Minister of Higher Education, Abdul Tawab Balakarazi had evinced interest in the exchange of students between state-run RBU and his country after going through the details of Jorasanko campus, which is housed in the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore.

But the MoU got delayed due to the raging pandemic in 2020 and has now become impossible following the march of the Taliban into Kabul, the VC said.

''The student exchanges would have been in the fields of arts and music, which so far we understand are not supported by the Taliban. They are apparently against anything modern and liberal. Hence I don't foresee the MoU happening in the near future,'' he added.

To a querry, he said ''I had been in touch with Abdul Tawab Balakarazi before the Taliban episode. We had even spoken over phone before the Taliban marched into Kabul. The entire move of cultural exchange had begun at his initiative.'' A student of the visual arts department said, ''We were so keen to welcome our Afghan friends. But now it seems that it will not happen soon.'' Tagore had touched the hearts of millions of his readers with his short story 'Kabuliwallah' about a dry fruit seller from Afghanistan who stays in Kolkata and develops filial affection for a six-year-old girl child of a middle class family. The story was adapted into a film by Tapan Sinha and became a classic.

