Engineering student found dead in Greater Noida flat

In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

He studied at a private college in Greater Noida, they said.

Police said they were informed about the incident on Thursday night after which a team from the local Beta 2 police station was rushed to the spot.

''The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room. It appears to be a case of suicide. The student hailed from the adjoining Bulandshahr district,'' a police spokesperson said.

No suicide note has been found, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and legal proceedings are underway.

