Left Menu

A programme will be taken up to upgrade residential schools in Karnataka: CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:43 IST
A programme will be taken up to upgrade residential schools in Karnataka: CM
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a special program will be taken up to give ''qualitative upgrade'' to SC, ST, OBC, and minority children residential schools in the state, to bring them up to CBSE standards.

''It is the thinking of our government that in the days to come to SC, ST, OBC, and Minority residential schools- we have invested a lot in these schools for infrastructure- There's a need to give them a qualitative upgrade,'' Bommai said.

Speaking at an event to mark the 106th birth anniversary of former chief minister D Devaraj Urs, he said, there is a need to create opportunities for students studying there not only for higher education but also for international education and to create job opportunities.

''So, we're coming out with a special program for this. Whether it is the NEET exam or CET, we want to boost their confidence to take up competitive exams. Karnataka started Adarsha Vidyalayas online with CBSE. We want to create a system in which these residential schools will be of CBSE standards,'' he added.

About 800 residential schools are catering to students from various social groups in the state.

Stating that the state government will also start three new residential schools for children belonging to nomadic tribes this year, the Chief Minister said. there are already four schools and a corporation.

''Of the four schools, two don't have their own buildings. For that, we are giving Rs 6 crore each......We will also take decisions to safeguard the unique nomadic cultures,'' he said.

Further, he said, that his government would work on three 'Es' for the development of the poor and downtrodden, they are - education, employment, and empowerment.

The Chief Minister gave away the D Devaraj Urs awards instituted by the state government.

Remembering Urs and his ''revolutionary'' land reforms, Bommai said, ''he liberated the land and he liberated the sons of the soil.'' The Chief Minister also recalled his contribution to hydroelectric power and irrigation projects in the state.

Noting that several programs started by Urs were still running.

"Every year, we give away scholarships to students worth Rs 625 crore....also residential schools for backward class students are also being run.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021