Bengaluru School Bags the First Position in The Junior Maths Championship Organized by Matific

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) ‘The Junior Maths Championship’ organized by digital learning Maths Platform Matific in India, witnessed an exemplary performance from students across India. The 3 days championship open to students from Nursery to Class 6 had students competing for earning maximum stars based on completion of each of the activities.

With over 1200 schools and 500,000 students participating from all across India, only a few cut through the competition and made their space in the top 3. Police Public School, Bengaluru secured the first position and won laurels along with a cash-prize worth INR 4,50,000, followed by Kairos International School, Hyderabad and Cambridge Court World School, Jaipur securing the first and the second runner up positions along with a cash prize of INR 2,50,000 and INR 75,000 respectively. The students were also lauded with certificates and medals, inspiring them to stay motivated towards the subject and future competitions for healthy growth.

Collectively over 50 million maths problems were solved. On an average, a student solved at least 485 maths problems in these 3 days and spent 3.5 hours learning maths. This was a great way for students to stay away from YouTube and TV and devote those hours to learning maths.

Mrs. B Nanda, Principal, Police Public School Bengaluru took pride in the milestone achieved by her students, said, ''We take immense pride in providing our students with an opportunity to represent our school and bag the first prize in the competition. Our intent has always been to encourage these young minds by providing them with the right exposure and equal opportunities to grow and this competition has only added onto their learning process. Expediting their success, Matific has not only provided them with a platform to create their own space but also worked towards satisfying their educational curiosities and boosting their scientific temperament. We offer our gratitude to Matificand also to the guardians who inspired their wards to participate and make us all proud.'' This unique event was a perfect platform to introduce children to mathematical challenges in an enjoyable way. This friendly online maths competition for children in K-6th grades was a great opportunity for children to practice maths, boost confidence, and develop a growth mindset in maths.

Naina Jamakhandimath, Growth and Partnerships, India at Matific says, ''We are elated to see such a huge turnout for the first ever Junior Maths Championship organized by Matific in India. We wanted to provide an interesting platform for K-6 students of India to engage in mathematical problems in a fun and rewarding way. We are happy to see the enthusiasm of the teachers and parents that are the guiding force behind the students. Seeing the passion among the young learners, we are encouraged to host more such events for the children and help them in becoming maths champions.'' Matific has been empowering teachers, students, and schools on a global level in over 60 countries and localised to 40 languages. The comprehensive ed-tech platform aims to substantially increase the students’ engagement with maths using game-based principles to encourage students to learn through discovery while, at the same time, being aligned with the local curriculum (ICSE/CBSE). It combines a repository of more than 20,000 interactive activities, worksheets, workshops, and assessments to keep students engaged, both at school and at home.

The world-class, award-winning platform is fully integrated in the education system through Google Classroom and Microsoft. It works across all devices, including mobile phones, computers and tablets, connects to any browser and easily integrates with other technologies. The high-tech platform also features an offline mode which allows students to access math and syncs the work performed once connected again.

