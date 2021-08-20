Covid impact on business ventures discussed on DSEU webinar

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Friday in a webinar discussed the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, with entrepreneurs noting that companies had to struggle to retain their employees.

The programme held on World Entrepreneurs Day was attended by academicians, business owners and students.

Making observations about entrepreneurial ventures, founder Bharat Funds Platform Shyam Menon said companies had to struggle to manage to retain their employees.

''During the pandemic, each entrepreneur or venture has had to fight their own battles to survive. Companies had to struggle to manage to retain their employees, both big and small ventures struggled to keep it together," Menon said. ''It also enabled companies to identify and cut out a lot of extra spendings, and teams were willing to take cost reduction to avoid lay-offs in their companies. We also saw a huge digital transformation during the same period,'' he said.

Founder of Swara: Voice of Women, a fashion brand, Asha Scaria shared her experience of keeping afloat a venture which had started three years ago. ''There was a growing trend of sustainable and ethical fashion choices. When the pandemic hit, people started questioning and introspecting their life choices, and also had better access to information when they started reading more," she said.

''Consumers have started realising that if we want to keep the human race around, then we have to give back to the planet,'' Scaria said.

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University vice-chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra moderated the webinar.

"Developing a robust student entrepreneurship policy is a way forward from the discussions held during the webinar. To bring together all stakeholders and make a full circle network for the ecosystem,'' she said.

