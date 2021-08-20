Child marriage stopped

The Social Welfare Department on Friday stopped a child marriage near Pollachi in the district. According to official sources, the marriage of a 14-year-old girl to her relative was to be solemnised at Thippampatti village near Pollachi. On information, the sources said, officials went to the village and stopped the marriage.The officials advised the parents to marry the girl off only after she turns 21 and took their statement in that regard in writing, they said.

