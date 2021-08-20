Rajasthan to organise week-long celebration of Sanskrit day

A series of lectures will be organised in a week-long celebration of Sanskrit day from August 22 here.

In the event organised jointly by Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy and Sanskrit University, various Sanskrit scholars, poets, critics along with senior officers of the state government will take part and deliver lectures on different topics.

Divisional commissioner and administrator of the academy, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a detailed discussion on the historical importance of Sanskrit, Swarajya and Gandhi, policy development of Sanskrit education, global situation and linguistic relevance will be discussed in the programme.

