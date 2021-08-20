Himanta hands over appointment letters as part of govt’s promise of 1 lakh jobs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters on Friday, the 100th day of the BJP government, kick starting the process of giving employment to youths of the state as promised by the party before the assembly polls. Altogether 767 appointment letters were given to candidates in different directorates of the education department on regular and compassionate grounds by Sarma at a function here, an official said. Sarma said at the function that the appointment process will continue till the poll promise is fulfilled. Advertisements would be published for several thousand jobs in the education department and the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will be held soon, he said adding that it will be completed by March next year. Sarma said the Assam government is gearing up to implement the New Education Policy from April 1 next year. Under it all high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary school, the chief minister said. A new teaching model will be introduced in the senior secondary schools under which science, mathematics and English will be taught in English language and rest of the subjects in the mother tongue, he said. The state government will continue to implement new provisions of NEP every year to bring about a transformative change in the education department in the next five years, Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)