More than 1,000 govt schools in Odisha will be transformed with modern facilities: CM

As many as 50 such schools have been completely transformed with all the facilities that are not even available in private schools in the state capital.While Patnaik inaugurated the schools from Bhubaneswar through virtual mode, ministers, MLAs and other functionaries were present at the schools along with the students, parents and local people.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-08-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 11:05 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said more than 1,000 government schools in the state will be transformed with modern facilities like smart classrooms, e-library cum reading rooms, modern science laboratory, hygienic toilets, safe drinking water, and sports infrastructures.

Patnaik said in the first phase 1,070 schools will be transformed with modern facilities and termed the move as the base for a progressive Odisha, The chief minister on Saturday said the decision to transform the schools will bring new opportunities for children of the state and will help them fulfill their dreams.

Patnaik dedicated 10 transformed government schools to the state which have all the modern facilities like smart classrooms, e-library cum reading rooms, modern science laboratory, hygienic toilets, safe drinking water, and sports infrastructures.

He inaugurated 10 such transformed schools in his own assembly constituency of Hinjili in the Ganjam district on Saturday. As many as 50 such schools have been completely transformed with all the facilities that are not even available in private schools in the state capital.

While Patnaik inaugurated the schools from Bhubaneswar through virtual mode, ministers, MLAs and other functionaries were present at the schools along with the students, parents, and local people. The projects were undertaken under the state government's 5T (Technology, Teamwork, Time, Transparency leading to Transformation) initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

