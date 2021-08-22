Left Menu

Man harasses 13-year-old girl; assaulted by 7 boys

Malappuram Kerala, Aug 22 PTI Police on Sunday said they have registered a case against seven minors for allegedly assaulting a man for harassing the sister of one of them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:37 IST
Man harasses 13-year-old girl; assaulted by 7 boys
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday said they have registered a case against seven minors for allegedly assaulting a man for harassing the sister of one of them. Salman Faris (23) was assaulted by the seven youngsters, all higher secondary school students, on August 17, said the police.''The matter came to light when the minors posted the video of their assault on social media. As per our preliminary investigation, the victim has been sending messages to the 13-year-old sister of one of the assailants,'' they told PTI.

Police said the girl had told her father about the messages but when her brother and his friends came to know about the incident, they attacked Faris.

''Since all the assailants are minors, we have summoned them along with their parents. We will submit a report as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,'' the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021