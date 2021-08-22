J&K admin announces resumption of 'Block Diwas' with ceiling of 25 people

Retaining most of the Covid-containment measures, including the night curfew, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) announced the resumption of the ''Block Diwas'' across the Union Territory on Sunday with a ceiling of 25 people.

It also said it would consider a phased reopening of the educational institutions that have achieved 100 per cent vaccination of the staff and students. In an order issued after a detailed review of the COVID-19 situation with a focus on the total number of weekly new cases (per 10 lakh people), the positivity rate, bed occupancy, the case fatality rate and the vaccination coverage of the targeted population, Chief Secretary A K Mehta said there is a need to continue with the existing Covid-containment measures in all the districts in view of an uneven trend in the number of daily cases.

Mehta, who is the chairman of the SEC, said it was also decided to resume the ''Block Diwas'' in all districts, subject to the ceiling of 25 people with due compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The ''Block Diwas'' is a part of the ambitious ''Jan Abhiyan'' programme of the Jammu and Kashmir administration during which the district development commissioners concerned and other officers listen to public issues, grievances and demands.

The ''Block Diwas'' is observed to take an appraisal of local issues from the public for an accurate assessment and redressal of the same, thereby providing governance at the grassroots level.

''Necessary modifications in the conduct of the event may accordingly be made by all District Magistrates,'' the order said.

It said there would be no weekend curfew anywhere but the night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

''All school and higher educational institutions, including coaching centres, shall continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching till further orders,'' the order said.

However, it added that the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of the vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. ''Government shall consider phased re-opening of institutions where 100 per cent vaccination of staff and students has been achieved,'' the order said.

It said the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would continue to be restricted to 25. ''All District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police shall ensure strict compliance to it,'' the order said.

